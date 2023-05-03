Willa J. Bicknase, 67

Willa Jan (Marquesen) Keech Bicknase, age 67, of Eagle Lake, Minnesota, passed away on Friday, April 28, 2023, in Mankato, Minnesota. Willa Jan Marquesen was born on May 5, 1955, in Austin, Minnesota, to Byron and Betty (Neilson) Marquesen. Willa graduated from Austin High School in 1973 and then attended Vo-Tech in Austin and received her beautician license. In 2004, she graduated from Riverland Community College with an accounting clerk degree. In 2021, Willa was united in marriage to her longtime boyfriend, Robert “Bob” Bicknase. Willa loved going to bingo with her daughters, singing karaoke, playing games on her computer and phone, and doing any kind of puzzle. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Willa always made sure they had a birthday card before their birthday even came around. She would help and be there for anyone no matter the time of day and if she knew the person or not. Willa loved everyone unconditionally and without judgement. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Willa is survived by her husband, Bob Bicknase; daughters, Elizabeth Callahan (Shane Trytten), Angela (Nathan) Swanson, Amanda (Joey) Anderson; grandchildren, Dylan Madden, Taylor Madden, Brandon Pierce, Dakota Pierce, Ashton “AJ” Gardeski, Kieran “KC” (Tori) Gardeski, Rayden Gardeski, Kelsey Swanson, Hunter Swanson, Rylie Anderson, Kaiden Anderson; ten great-grandchildren; siblings, David (Lynn) Marquesen, Wendy (Bruce) Danks, Debra (Mike) Lovegreen, Mary Hirdler; special aunt, Petra Ihrke; many nieces and nephews; honorary children, Jeni Dunlop, Heather Small, Joshua Camerer, and many others. She was preceded in death by her parents, Byron and Betty; father and mother-in-law; grandparents; great grandchild, Angel; nephew, Michael Marquesen; and special friend, David Camerer.

Willa’s children would like to thank everyone who has been there for her family and continues to support them through this difficult time.

Willa’s memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin. Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin and will continue for one hour prior to the service on Friday. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Austin. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.