Weis strikes out 14 as Rebels down Lyle-Pacelli Published 7:59 pm Thursday, May 4, 2023

The Southland softball team beat Lyle-Pacelli 13-0 in Rose Creek Thursday.

Laney Weis allowed just one hit as she struck out 14 for the Rebels (10-0 overall).

Southland pitching: Laney Weis (W) 5 IP, 1 H, 2 BB, 0 R, 14 K

Southland hitting: Reana Ulven, 1-for-2, 2 R; Laney Weis, 2-for-3, double, 2 R; Bria Nelsen, 0-for-2, R, 2 BBs; Haylee Lowe, 2-for-3, R; Clara Timm, 2-for-2, triple, 2 R; Abby Sorgatz, 1-for-1, double, R; Juliette Matheis, 1-for-3; Grace Kresbach, 2-for-2, 2 R; Jaida Sorenson, 0-for-2, R

LP hitting: L. Gardner, 1-for-2