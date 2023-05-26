Weis pitches Rebels to the Section 1A tournament

Published 9:41 am Friday, May 26, 2023

By Daily Herald

The No. 1 seeded Southland softball team kept its season alive as it finished runner-up in the Section 1A East Tournament by beating Houston 2-0 and topping Goodhue in Rushford Thursday.

Eighth grader Laney Weis struck out 23 as she allowed just eight hits and three walks in 14 shutout innings for the Rebels (15-2 overall).

Southland will take on Hayfield in Todd Park at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Southland 2, Houston 0

Southland pitching: Laney Weis (W) 7 IP, 4 H, 2 BB, 0 R, 11 K, 1 HBP

Southland hitting: Hayley Lowe, 2-for-3; Shannon Kiefer, 2-for-2, R

Southland 10, Goodhue 0

Southland pitching: Laney Weis (W) 6 IP, 4 H, 1 BB, 0 R, 12 K

Southland hitting: Riana Ulven, 2-for-3, 2 R; Laney Weis, 1-for-3, R; Clara Timm, 0-for-3, R; Haylee Lowe, 0-for-1, 2 R; Bria Nelsen, 2-for-3, 2 R, 2 doubles; Juliette Matheis, 1-for-2; Maren Wehrenberg, 2-for-3, R; Shannon Kiefer, 1-for-3, R

