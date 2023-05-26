Walsh, Bekaert lead Packers at Big Nine track and field meet Published 10:06 pm Thursday, May 25, 2023

The Austin girls took seventh and the Packer boys took 12th in the Big Nine track and field meet in Winona Thursday.

Olivia Walsh took first in high jump and second in triple jump for the Packers, Laura Bekaert took second in discus and third in shot put.

AUSTIN BOYS RESULTS

Email newsletter signup

Team standings: 1. Owatonna 291.16; 2. Mankato West 188; 3. Rochester Mayo 186; 4. Rochester Century 151; 5. Mankato East 127.66; 6. Northfield 120.5; 7. Faribault 120; 8. Winona 107; 9. Albert Lea 57.6; 10. Red Wing 55; 11. Rochester John Marshall 41; 12. Austin 27

100-meter dash: Tommy Fritz (fourth, 11.28)

300-meter hurdles: Isaiah Cabeen (11th, 43.89)

800-meter run: Jackson Hilkin (29th, 2:18.32); Lance Keenan (31st, 2:19.39)

1600-meter run: Thomas Herrick (ninth, 4:42.70); Thomas Asmus (18th, 4:51.75)

3200-meter run: Thomas Asmus (19th, 10:44.16); Lance Keenan (28th, 11:26.63)

Discus: Wyatt Thoma (27th, 91-9)

High jump: A’triel Terry (fifth, 6-0)

Long jump: Triumph Ogbeide (23rd, 18-0)

Shot put: Samuel Eyre (16th, 41-11.50); Wyatt Thoma (21st, 40-10.50)

Triple jump: Isiah Cabeen (29th, 32-10.25)

4 x 200-meter relay: Collins, Ogbeide, Jauregui, Qualah (11th, 1:40.39)

4 x 400-meter relay: Hilkin, Cabeen, Herrick, Terry (seventh, 3:34.18)

AUSTIN GIRLS RESULTS

Team standings: 1. Mankato East 275.33; 2. Rochester Century 223; 3. Rochester Mayo 163.5; 4. Winona 157.5; 5. Mankato West 142.5; 6. Owatonna 109.5; 7. Austin 89; 8. Faribault 79.33; 9. Northfield 77.33; 10. Rochester John Marshall 76; 11. Red Wing 49; 12. Albert Lea 15

100-meter hurdles: Chok Bol (third, 16.09)

300-meter hurdles: Chok Bol (sixth, 48.92); Marie Tolbert (12th, 49.80)

400-meter run: Nyguay Mar (24th, 1:09.81)

800-meter run: Cassidy Shute (18th, 2:33.31); Lillyan Wiese (34th, 2:51.59)

1600-meter run: Marissa Shute (18th, 6:00.24); Grace Vortherms (25th, 6:11.36)

3200-meter run: Marissa Shute (13th, 12:48.26); Grace Vortherms (17th, 13:08.82)

Discus: Laura Bekaert (second, 126-3); Mya Walters (13th, 94-1)

High jump: Olivia Walsh (first, 5-2); Aggie McKichan (13th, 4-10)

Long jump: Rachel Engelstad (21st, 14-8.50); Marie Tolbert (30th, 12-11.25)

Pole vault: Sarah Wangen (11th, 8-6); Emily Klapperich (13th, 8-0)

Shot put: Laura Bekaert (third, 35-11); Mya Walters (27th, 27-5.50)

Triple jump: Olivia Walsh (second, 35-5); Sophia Meyer (25th, 27-10.75)

4 x 100-meter relay: Wangen, Engelstad, Tolbert Walsh (ninth, 52.27)

4 x 200-meter relay: Wangen, Haugen, McKichan, Engelstad (11th, 1:58.35)

4 x 400-meter relay: C. Shute, Mar, Bol, M. Shute (ninth, 4:33.22)