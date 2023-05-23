Tupy leads Packer boys to a ninth place finish in Big Nine Meet Published 7:20 pm Monday, May 22, 2023

The Austin boys golf team finished ninth in the Big Nine golf tournament when they shot a 334 in Red Wing Monday.

Cale Tupy led the Packers with a score of 79.

Team standings: 1. Rochester Century 309; 2. Rochester Mayo 312; 3. Albert Lea 313; 4. Northfield 321; 5. Rochester John Marshall 322; 6. Mankato West 324; 7. Faribault 325; 8. Owatonna 329; 9. Austin 334; 10. Mankato East 343; 11. Red Wing 349; 12. Winona 362

Austin scoring: Cale Tupy 79; Isaac Anderson 82; Elijah Krueger 83; Izaac Erickson 90; Owen O’Rourke, 95; Carter Hovelsrud, 99