Timothy Cochlin, 69

Timothy ‘Tim’ Cochlin, 69 of Maricopa, AZ passed away peacefully on January 31, 2023. Tim was born December 7, 1953 to Harold and Bernadine Cochlin. After Tim graduated from Pacelli High School in 1972 he worked for the railroad before going back to school to become a gunsmith. In December of 1976 he married Kathy Jo Ball, and they had their only child, JillAnn. He worked for security at the Hormel plant in Austin before retiring to Maricopa to spend time with his young grandkids. Anyone who knew Tim, knew his love for hunting, fishing, and his family & friends.

He is preceded in death by his wife Kathy, his parents Harold and Bernadine Cochlin, his brothers Thomas ‘Tom’ and Theodore ‘Ted’.

He is survived by his daughter JillAnn (Adam) Guidi and their four kids Kara, Paige, Grayden, and Jameson, sisters Roberta Andrews (Klock) and Jan (Dan) Thurber, in-laws on Kathy’s side Barb (Larry) Helland, Donna Wilson, Ruth (Ross) Chamberlain, Patty (Dan) McDonald, Steve (Karen) Ball, Kris (Tim) McInnis, and countless nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, and grand-nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held on June 3, 2023 at Lion’s Park from 11am-1pm. Father Lief will say final prayer at 1. A private interment for family will be in Cedar City Cemetery at 3.