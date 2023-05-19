Tigers come back to beat Austin Published 9:41 am Friday, May 19, 2023

The Austin baseball team lost to Albert Lea (8-7 overall) 7-6 after a late letdown in AL Thursday.

The Packers (7-8 overall) led 4-2 in the fourth, but the Tigers scored six runs over the final four innings.

Austin pitching: Sam Oelfke, 2 1/3 IP, 4 H, 1 BB, 2 ER, 3 K; Brayden Bishop, 4 1/3 IP, 6 H, 2 BB, 5 R, 4 ER, 4 K; Isaiah Conway, 0 IP, 2 BB, 0 R

Austin hitting: Dakota Retterath, 3-for-4, double, 2 RBIs, R; Nick Robertson, 2-for-4, double, R; Peyton Ransom, 1-for-3, 2 R; Isaac Osgood, 1-for-3, RBI; Sam Winkels, 1-for-2, 2 RBIs