Thomas Gerald Cochlin, 71

Thomas Gerald Cochlin passed away on February 20, 2023, in Silverdale, Washington, at the age of 71. Born January 5, 1952, in Austin, Minnesota to Harold and Bernadine Cochlin (Luger), he graduated from Pacelli High School in Austin, Minnesota. He married his wife, Elizabeth Cochlin (Bennett), on December 28, 1974, in Austin, Minnesota. He also attended Morris University of Minnesota in Morris, Minnesota, earning his Associates Degree, he was also Alumni of Mohegan Community College and Olympic College. He served in the US Navy from 1971 to 1993 and was a Chief- E7 at the time of his honorable discharge. He was stationed all over the United States, including Hawaii, Washington, Virginia, Texas and Wisconsin. Thomas was also stationed in Australia for a couple of years and spent the last of his time in the Navy on the USS Carl Vinson. He worked as a US Navy Journalist for 22 years and before his retirement he also worked as a driver’s license examiner and truck driver.

Thomas also enjoyed painting and drawing and was even inducted into his high school’s wrestling hall of fame! He also loved writing.

Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Elizabeth Cochlin of Bremerton, Washington, his four-legged son Sammy the Sheltie of Bremerton, Washington, daughters Michele Barlow and Amber Cochlin and sisters Roberta Andrews and Jan Thurber. He also leaves behind 4 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Harold and Bernadine Cochlin, brothers Ted Cochlin and Tim Cochlin and his youngest daughter Andrea Boyer.

Celebration of life was held at Crosby Community Club 2135 Christopher Rd NW Seabeck, WA 98380. March 19th, 2023, 2pm-5pm.