Thiravong’s big day leads Packers past Winger golf team Published 8:29 pm Tuesday, May 16, 2023

The Austin girls golf team put up a big time performance when it beat Red Wing 347-377 in Austin Country Club Tuesday.

Eighth grader Ailani Thiravong shot a career-best score of 73 for the Packers.

Austin scoring: Ailani Thiravong, 73; Sydney Lewis, 88; Izzy Sellers, 93; Lucy Annis, 93; Anna Kossman, 101