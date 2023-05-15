SURPLUS VEHICLES
Published 1:14 pm Monday, May 15, 2023
PUBLIC NOTICE
Austin Utilities Surplus
Vehicle Sale
Accepting Sealed bids for the following surplus vehicles:
2006 Chevy Uplander LS van
2008 Chevy Express van
2005 Dixon zero turn lawn
mower
1999 Aluma LTD utility trailer
Vehicles are located at 1908 14th St NE (Austin Utilities Central Facility)
Vehicle information can be found on our website and on our Facebook page.
Bids must be received at Austin Utilities central facility no later than 3:00 pm on June 1st, 2023. Results will be available June 2nd after 9:00 am.
Bids must be on an Austin Utilities form that can be picked up at the address listed above or downloaded from the Austin Utilities website. www.austinutilities.com
Austin Daily Herald:
May 13 and 20, 2023
