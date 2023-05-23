Steve Olson, 78

Steven C. Olson, at 78 years old was called home in his sleep, Thursday night May 4th, 2023. He was born May 30th, 1944 in Austin, MN. He was the first of three sons to Harlan E. Olson and Gladys K. Helle Olson.

Steve began his education at a one-room country school and graduated from Lyle High School in 1962. He worked at Burghard’s from graduation until he received his draft notice.

After receiving his draft notice, Steve spent three years serving his country. Starting in Ft. Leonard Wood, Missouri, then Ft. Dix, New Jersey, before his tour in Vietnam where he delivered ammunition by helicopter. He returned to the U.S. and was stationed in Ft. Carson, Colorado before ending his service and returning home to Austin, MN.

While in service he married his love, Carol Higgins. They welcomed two daughters, Michelle and Shannon. Steve and Carol were married for 56 years. They lived in Austin for a short time before creating their home in London, Minnesota.

After service, Steve was employed with Hormel Foods where he worked for 36 years. A few years of which were spent at the Hormel plant in Algona. During that time Steve and his family made their home on a beautiful acreage outside of Wesley, IA.

Steve loved animals. During his childhood he spent his time outdoors raising pigs and enjoying his horses. This harbored his love for all animals, from his beloved horses, Daisy, Jubilee and Little Bit, to his cocker-spaniel, Ginger. In much of his free time, Steve enjoyed collecting scrap iron to bring to the scrap yard in Mason City, which helped pay for his horses. Steve’s other great love was fishing “Up North”. He loved ice fishing on Mille Lacs Lake, fishing on Stoney Lake, and his own Rainy Lake, which was his special place. Lastly, Steve found great pride and joy in his grandchildren. He was their beloved “Bompa” and “Grandpa Oldie”.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife Carol Olson of Spencer, IA; his daughters and son-in-laws, Michelle and Darin Peterson of Spirit Lake, IA; Shannon Olson and Brian Charlet of Spirit Lake, IA; his grandchildren, Cassandra Chadwick of Poncha Springs, CO; Ryan Petievich of Santa Barbara, CA; Onna Peterson of Edina, MN; Grace Peterson (and James McDermott) of Ames, IA; Rayna Petievich of Seal Beach, CA; Jake Petievich of Spirit Lake, IA; his greatgrand child Charlie Chadwick of Poncha Springs, CO; his brothers Dennis (and Paula) Olson of Whitewater, WI; Mark (and Carla) of Lago Vista, TX.

He was preceded in death by his parents Harlan and Gladys Olson.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.