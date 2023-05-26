Spyhalski appointed to First United Methodist Church-Austin Published 5:58 pm Friday, May 26, 2023

Bishop Lanette Plambeck of the United Methodist Church, Minnesota Annual Conference, has announced her appointment of Pastor Vickie Spyhalski as the minister of First United Methodist Church in Austin.

There will be a service to celebrate Spyhalski’s appointment on Sunday, July 9 at 9:30 a.m. at the church, with a reception to follow the service. The public is welcome to attend the service and the reception.

Spyhalski and her husband, Paul, have lived in Austin since 1996. She is a native of Albert Lea and graduated from Concordia College in Moorhead with a major in Religion and has a Master of Business Administration from Augsburg University.

Spyhalski has participated in various churches and civic organizations in the Austin area, including the United Methodist Church, the American Association for University Women and City of Austin Human Rights Commission. She said she looks forward to serving as the Pastor of First United Methodist Church in Austin.

First United Methodist Church is the second oldest faith community in Austin and had the first organ and church bell in Austin.

They recently expanded, acquiring the vacant lot next to their building and converting it to a green space in the midst of downtown Austin.

The church serves the community by housing the Matchbox Children’s Theatre and provides support to many local non-profits including the Salvation Army, Mower County Humane Society, Gift of Life Transplant House among many others.

They are located at 204 First Avenue NW, Austin, on the web at www.austinfirst.org and on Facebook and Instagram.

Worship services start at 9:30 a.m. with fellowship at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday. All are welcome to come; call 507-433-8839 with any questions.