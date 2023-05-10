Southland student taken into custody after Monday incident involving threats Published 10:17 am Wednesday, May 10, 2023

The County Attorney’s Office is looking into potential charges involving a juvenile from Southland High School who had made threats against fellow students.

According to Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik, deputies responded to Southland High School on Monday for a report of a 16-year-old male student who had made threats to other students in shop class.

Deputies were advised on arrival that the student had been separated from other students and that no one had been injured during the incident.

Sandvik said that staff advised deputies that several students were threatened with a sharp object and that other verbal threats were made toward others in the class.

The juvenile has been placed into a juvenile holding facility pending charges deemed appropriate by the County Attorney’s Office.