Southland softball team has 11-game winning streak snapped Published 7:52 pm Monday, May 8, 2023

The Southland softball team lost its first game of the year when it committed a costly error in the seventh inning of a 2-1 loss at United South Central Monday.

Laney Weis struck out 13 and allowed four hits for the Rebels (11-1 overall) and Clara Timm had Southland’s lone RBI.