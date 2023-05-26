Southgate student wins state honor in fire poster contest Published 5:56 pm Friday, May 26, 2023

Southgate Elementary School fourth grader Carter McRae received Honorable Mention at the state level of the Fourth Grade Junior Fire Poster Contest.

Fire Inspector Tim Hansen awarded a check for $10 to Carter from the Minnesota State Fire Chiefs Association. Carter’s teacher, principal and classmates attended the award presentation along with his parents, Josh and Cori McRae.

The presentation was made Thursday at the school.

Approximately 340 fourth grade students participate in the Junior Fire Safety Program. Each student is expected to create a fire safety poster to be entered into the contest. Two children from each elementary school (Banfield, Neveln, Southgate, Sumner, and Pacelli) are chosen as poster winners. The overall fire safety poster winner is entered into the state competition along with two runners up.

The following businesses support the Fourth Grade Junior Fire Program: Applebee’s, Arby’s, Austin Bruins, Austin Parks, Recreation & Forestry, Burger King, Barbara, Store Manager of Dollar Tree gave a personal donation, Culver’s, Dairy Queen, Domino’s, Echo Lanes, El Mariachi, El Patron, Five Below, Games People Play, Godfather’s, Hardees, Hormel Foundation, Hy-Vee, Jimmy John’s, Kenny’s Oak Grill, McDonald’s, Perkins, Pizza Hut, Pizza Ranch, Qdoba, Sterling Drug, Steve’s Pizza, Sweet Reads, Taco John’s, Tendermaid, Walmart.