Snyder powers Blossoms past Tigers

Published 8:33 pm Tuesday, May 16, 2023

By Daily Herald

Senior Shawntee Snyder blasted a home run and knocked in three runs as the Awesome Blossoms beat the Medford softball team 9-0 in BP Tuesday.

Snyder added two doubles and Rachel Winzenburg and Lexi Steckelberg each knocked in two runs for BP (9-8 overall).

BP pitching: Haven Carlson (W) 7 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 0 R, 3 K

Email newsletter signup

BP hitting: Macy Lempke, 2-for-3, RBI, R; Rachel Winzenburg, 2-for-4, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Shawntee Snyder, 3-for-4, HR, 2 doubles, 3 RBIs, 2 R; L. Schammel, 1-for-4, R; Layla Lembke, 1-for-3, RBI, R; Lexi Steckelberg, 1-for-2, 2 RBIs; Haven Carlson, 1-for-2, double, R

More RSS General

Thiravong’s big day leads Packers past Winger golf team

Packers use third inning surge to win fourth straight game

BP baseball team falls to TCU

McCarthy honored by City Council

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections