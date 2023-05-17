Snyder powers Blossoms past Tigers Published 8:33 pm Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Senior Shawntee Snyder blasted a home run and knocked in three runs as the Awesome Blossoms beat the Medford softball team 9-0 in BP Tuesday.

Snyder added two doubles and Rachel Winzenburg and Lexi Steckelberg each knocked in two runs for BP (9-8 overall).

BP pitching: Haven Carlson (W) 7 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 0 R, 3 K

BP hitting: Macy Lempke, 2-for-3, RBI, R; Rachel Winzenburg, 2-for-4, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Shawntee Snyder, 3-for-4, HR, 2 doubles, 3 RBIs, 2 R; L. Schammel, 1-for-4, R; Layla Lembke, 1-for-3, RBI, R; Lexi Steckelberg, 1-for-2, 2 RBIs; Haven Carlson, 1-for-2, double, R