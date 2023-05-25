SMART makes the big screen Published 1:53 pm Thursday, May 25, 2023

Back in the fall of 2021, SMART was contacted to be a part of a documentary series regarding COVID-19 and its impacts on various industries; the filmmaker is Alec Fischer, and the series is called “COVID Confessions.”

On Wednesday, May 24, the public transit episode premiered via a red carpet event in St. Louis Park, with the episode going live to the public via YouTube on the on May 25.

“The COVID Confessions” series, which spans 40 industries and features over 330 individuals, has even gained some fame, as Fischer was recently named to Forbes 30 Under 30 list for media, and has received several nominations and awards for his work.

Over the last two plus years, Fischer has been interviewing scores of people to see how COVID turned the world upside down, and left many reeling from its effects – filming their answer to questions about how day to day life changed, how mental health was impacted, and how companies and organizations had to improvise at a moment’s notice to help their communities, employees, and keep their businesses going.

To discuss public transit, SMART sent four members to Minneapolis to sit down with Fischer, and share how the world changed for not only our employees, but for SMART’s passengers and communities too.

You can view the Public Transit episode here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mO37cCjau0s