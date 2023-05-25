SMART makes the big screen

Published 1:53 pm Thursday, May 25, 2023

By Daily Herald

From left: Kirk Kuchera, Chris Thompson, Kevin Hemann and Julio Zavala Lopez. Photo provided

Back in the fall of 2021, SMART was contacted to be a part of a documentary  series regarding COVID-19 and its impacts on various industries; the filmmaker is Alec  Fischer, and the series is called “COVID Confessions.”  

On Wednesday, May 24, the public transit episode premiered via a red carpet event in St. Louis Park, with the episode going live to the public via YouTube  on the on May 25. 

“The COVID Confessions” series, which spans 40 industries and features  over 330 individuals, has even gained some fame, as Fischer was recently named to  Forbes 30 Under 30 list for media, and has received several nominations and awards for his work.

Email newsletter signup

Over the last two plus years, Fischer has been interviewing scores of people to see  how COVID turned the world upside down, and left many reeling from its effects – filming their answer to questions about how day to day life changed, how mental  health was impacted, and how companies and organizations had to improvise at a  moment’s notice to help their communities, employees, and keep their businesses going. 

To discuss public transit, SMART sent four members to Minneapolis to sit  down with Fischer, and share how the world changed for not only our employees, but for SMART’s passengers and communities too.  

You can view the Public Transit episode here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mO37cCjau0s  

 

More Business

Target pulls some LGBTQ+ merchandise from stores ahead of June Pride month after threats to workers

Hormel to present at National Restaurant Association Show

Photos: Mower CEO students hold annual Trade Show

Small business, big achievement

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections