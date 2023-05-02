Scarlets power past Packer baseball team Published 8:35 pm Monday, May 1, 2023

The Austin baseball team ran into a wall halfway through the game against Mankato West as the Scarlets topped Austin 19-5 in seven innings in Seltz Field Monday.

Mankato West tacked on 10 runs in the top of the seventh to put the game completely out of reach as the Packers (3-4 overall) had a three-game winning streak come to an end. With four games on the schedule this week, Austin went through five pitchers as the Packers committed six errors.

“We were in it for three or four innings and then we made some errors here and there. We went to the bullpen and we had to keep our pitchers to a certain amount so we can use them later this week,”Austin head coach Jacob Nelson said. “We didn’t field the routine ones like we should to keep it close. We’ve just got to flush it and move forward. We know we’re a better team than that and we know we can compete with them. It just wasn’t our day to day. That happens in baseball.”

Austin took a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the third when Nick Robertson scored on a wild pitch, but the Scarlets hit back-to-back doubles in the top of the fourth to go up 4-3.

MW 0 0 1 3 4 1 10 – 19 10 0

Austin 0 1 2 0 0 1 0 – 4 5 6

Austin pitching: Brayden Bishop, 3 IP, 2 H, 4 BB, 3 ER, 6 K, 1 HBP; Sam Oelfke (L) 1 /1/3 IP, 4 H, 4 ER, 1 HBP; Blake Cummings, 1 1/3 IP, 1 H, 2 BB, 3 R, 1 ER, 1 K; Kody Blom, 1/3 IP, 2 H, 1 BB, 5 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 1 HBP; Isaiah Conway, 1/3 IP, 1 H, 2 BB, 4 R, 0 ER, 1 K

Austin hitting: Peyton Ransom, 0-for-3, BB; Kody Blom, 0-for-2, BB; Nick Robertson, 0-for-2, R, 2 BBs; Dakota Retterath, 1-for-4, R; Ethan Anderson, 1-for-2, R, BB; Isaac Stromlund, 1-for-1, R, SB, 2 BBs; Brayden Bishop, 0-for-2, BB; Sam Oelfke, 1-for-3, RBI; Isaac Osgood, 1-for-3, RBI; Isaiah Conway, 1-for-1; Toby Holtz, 0-for-1