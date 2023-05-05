Sarah Lysne: The joy of never giving up part IV Published 5:46 pm Friday, May 5, 2023

One day, after I arrived at the advertising office, my co-worker, Jack, asked if he could talk to me.

Jack was in his 70s and he knew a lot about the advertising business. Jack was also kind, so I knew whatever he wanted to talk to me about would be positive.

Jack said he knew I was making a lot of sales calls,but he wanted to share what he had learned about closing the sale.

I will admit that as a 23-year-old fresh out of college, I thought I knew everything about closing a sale, but I was wrong.

Jack talked to me about doing my homework.

He suggested that I choose a couple potential clients and find out the following: What is their advertising budget? Who are their customers? What kind of advertising are they currently using?

Jack also suggested that I present some ideas of what the billboard might look like.

Jack’s advice helped a lot. The highlight of my time with the company was the day I closed on three sales in one afternoon.

It’s surprising how many times I have thought of Jack’s helpful advice, especially when faced with a challenge.

Jack was right, it always helps to do your homework and have a plan.