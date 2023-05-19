Sarah Lysne: Still joys to tell, but time for a break Published 5:47 pm Friday, May 19, 2023

This will be my last weekly column. I still have many joys. I experience many joys over and over again and they make my life rich. I hope to be a guest columnist from time to time.

Thanks be to God for his gift that is too wonderful for words. — 2 Corinthians 9:15

I wrote this devotional many years ago. I hope you enjoy it.

Email newsletter signup

The other night I went out to buy a couple of things. After I paid for my purchase the cashier said, “Thank you, have a glorious evening.”

As I walked to the car I thought about my agenda for the rest of the evening. I had a sink full of dishes to tackle and a few other jobs to do, but nothing glorious, then I thought about Mary.

My friend Joan’s mother Mary had suffered a series of strokes. Mary would often say, “Every day I wake up breathing is a good day.”

In the wake of the I-35 bridge collapse I am reminded again how each day we have in God’s world is truly a gift. Mary was right, each day should be a good day, maybe even a glorious day.

Reflection: Lord help me to approach each day as a gift and in doing so, to make more of my days glorious, no matter what is on my agenda.