Sarah Lysne: Festus waxes poetic in explaining his joy of friends Published 6:49 pm Friday, May 12, 2023

My dog Festus loves to have company.

He seems to be able to tell when someone will be visiting by the things that we do to get ready for guests. I think that he enjoys seeing our friends as much as we do.

The joy of having company

Somebody is making some coffee,

I can smell it.

Somebody put some cookies on a plate.

Maybe I can sneak one when they are not looking.

Sarah is sitting in the living room in her favorite chair.

I wonder who is coming?

Sarah has nice friends that bring me treats.

One of her friends brings me bacon!

Another friend brings me a salmon stick!

Another friend brings me a soft chewy treat!

I hear footsteps, I will jump on the couch and look out

the window and see who it is.

I will wait patiently at the door so I can greet them.

I wag my tail so they know I am happy to see them.

I am so loved.

By, Festus (The family dog)