Sandra “Sandy” K. Hovland, 72

Sandra “Sandy” K. Hovland, age 72, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Friday, May 12, 2023, at her home in Austin. Sandy Kay Jacobson was born September 26, 1950, in Austin, Minnesota, to Harold and Maxine (Quam) Jacobson. She attended school in Austin and graduated in 1968 from Austin High School. Sandy was united in marriage to Bruce Hovland on August 1, 1970, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Austin. Their union was blessed with two children, Jeffrey and Amy. In addition to being a homemaker, Sandy worked alongside her husband for over 20 years in the restaurant business, including the Sportts Restaurant and the Steer Truck Stop. Prior to moving into Austin, Sandy and Bruce lived on their “zoo” farm, where she loved taking care of her animals and crafting. Her family and grandchildren brought her great joy, and she loved attending all their sporting events. Sandy will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Survivors include her husband, Bruce Hovland of Austin, MN; children, Jeffery Hovland of Austin, MN, and Amy (Thad) Palmer of Minnetonka, MN; three grandchildren, Teyghan Hovland, Josh Palmer, and Max Palmer; two sisters, Linda (Nels) Nelson of Rose Creek, MN, and Lori Tigner of Austin, MN. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Maxine Jacobson.

A memorial service for Sandy will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin. Visitation will take place from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, May 19, at Worlein Funeral Home in Austin and will continue for one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Interment will be in Grandview Cemetery, Austin. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.