Robert “Rob” E. Naatz, 57

Robert “Rob” Naatz, age 57, of Glenville, Minnesota, went to be with Jesus on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. Rob was born July 8, 1965, in Austin, Minnesota, to Emil and Ione (Heikes) Naatz-McAnally. He loved classic cars, tractors, and pigeons.

Survivors include his wife, Rachael Naatz; four children; many grandchildren; and one brother, David (Carol) Naatz. Rob was preceded in death by his father, Emil Naatz; and sister, Deb Bottelberghe.

A celebration of life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, June 2, 2023, at Faith Evangelical Free Church in Austin, Minnesota. Visitation will take place from 1:00-3:00 p.m. prior to the service. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.