April 7, 1933 – April 26, 2023

HAYFIELD, Minn. – Robert “Bob” Kruger, 90, Hayfield, Minn., died Wednesday, April 26, in Hayfield.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at Czaplewski Family Funeral Home in Hayfield. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., Monday, May 8, at First Presbyterian Church in Hayfield. The Rev. Brad Vander Waal will officiate. Inurnment will be in Fairview Cemetery in Hayfield.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to an organization of the donor’s choice.

Arrangements by Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes.