Robert “Bob” D. Bertilson, 75

Robert Donald Bertilson, age 75, of Austin, passed away May 1, 2023, surrounded by his family.

He was born December 16, 1947, to Donald and Eldora (Goodwin) Bertilson in Austin, where he grew up and graduated from Austin High School in 1965. He served in the United States Army from 1967 to 1970. He married his childhood sweetheart, Darla Iverson on May 1, 1971, and together they raised two loving daughters, Brittany and Jamie. He was an incredibly proud grandfather to granddaughter Odin, whose name pays tribute to Robert’s strong Norwegian heritage.

He spent the majority of his career in the Austin Public School District where he worked nearly 30 years as a custodian. There he made lifelong friends; going to movies and sharing coffee until the end. Robert was sober the last 46 years of his life. After losing his wife to breast cancer in 2010, he became more actively involved in the AA community, serving as a sponsor. He provided guidance, strength, and support to countless individuals, helping them find sobriety. He had a passion for movies, motorcycles, and music. He was lovingly referred to as Beatle Bob.

He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.

Survivors include his children, Brittany Bertilson of Naples, FL, and Jamie (Ryan) Eisele of White Bear Lake, MN; grandchild, Odin Eisele, sister, Cheryl (Jeb) Blais of Hugo, MN; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Robert’s memory to breast cancer and Parkinson’s research organizations. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.