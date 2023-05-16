Richard “Dick” Grafe, 82, of Grand Meadow, MN died on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Spring Valley Living in Spring Valley, MN.

Richard Lee Grafe was born February 4, 1941 in Emmetsburg, IA to Edward and Elsie (Sawyer) Grafe. The family moved to Grand Meadow, MN in 1950. Dick attended and graduated from Grand Meadow High School where he excelled at football. He was the first Grand Meadow football player to make the All-State Team. In 1961, Dick married the love of his life, Andrea “Ann” Gross. Over the years, Dick was involved in serval different businesses as a milk truck driver, farmer and commodity broker. Dick later managed his own antique store, Hidden Treasures.

Dick liked to travel and had the opportunity to visit his ancestors’ homes in Germany. Fishing trips to Canada plus several other travel destinations in the U.S. were enjoyed with friends and family. In his free time, he loved antiquing and going to garage sales. Dick will be remembered as a caring, generous and loving person.

According to Donnie Simonson, “Dick used up his 9 lives by the 3rd grade.” Dick would often say, “I could write a book.” Anyone who knew Dick would have heard him say, “Are you up for all day?”

Dick is survived by his wife Ann of Grand Meadow, children Jill (Ross) Manahan of Rochester, MN, Brad (Kristy) Grafe and Andy (Wendy) Grafe both of Grand Meadow, brothers Duane (Sarah) Grafe of Rochester and Bob (Miriam) Grafe of Colorado, and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Charlotte Edwards and sister-in-law Pam Meyer.

A private celebration of life will be held.

