Published 7:07 am Monday, May 22, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

Request for Proposals

Notice is hereby given that City of Austin will accept proposals for group Life and LTD Insurance until 3pm June 22, 2023.

Request for Proposal specifications may be obtained from Integrity Employee Benefits at 866-437-7977, or email integrity@integrityeb.com .

City of Austin reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, waive formalities, and to make the award that is in the best interests of the group.

City of Austin desires a long-term relationship for this program and will maintain so, as long as cost and services are satisfactory.

RFP/INSURANCE