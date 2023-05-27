Remember the fallen through Memorial Day services Published 7:00 am Saturday, May 27, 2023

This Monday, people from around the country and right here at home will be honoring our military’s fallen through several Memorial Day activities.

The following contains a confirmed listing of what area groups are doing for Memorial Day to honor those who gave their lives for this country.

Austin VFW Post 1216 and American Legion 91

8 a.m.: Veterans Memorial

9 a.m.: Oakwood Cemetery

10 a.m.: Mill Pond bridge

VFW/ DAV

10:30 a.m.: Calvary Cometary

11:15 a.m.: Lancing Cemetery

Noon: Midway

Legion

10:30 a.m.: Grandview Cemetery

11 a.m.: Enterprise Cometary

Hayfield Post 330

Cemetery visits (time approximates)

8:05 a.m.: Trinity Cemetery at Waltham

8:25 a.m.: St. Michael’s at Waltham

8:50 a.m.: Greenwood, south of Brownsdale on Highway 56

9:15 a.m.: Waltham, south of Waltham on Highway 56

9:35 a.m.: St. Johnson, south of Sargeant

10:10 a.m.: Evanger

10:25 a.m.: West St. Olaf

11:10 a.m.: Fairview,

Hayfield

11:30 a.m.: Memorial Day program in Hayfield at Veteran’s Memorial Park

In case of inclement weather, the program will be moved to the Hayfield High School Gym. A chicken dinner will be served at the Legion from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lyle

9 a.m.: Cedar City Cemetery

9:30 a.m.: London Cemetery

10 a.m.: Deer Creek (Iowa) Cemetery

10:30 a.m.: Woodbury Cemetery

11 a.m.: Mona (Iowa) Cemetery

11:30 a.m.: Six Mile Grove Cemetery