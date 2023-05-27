Remember the fallen through Memorial Day services
Published 7:00 am Saturday, May 27, 2023
This Monday, people from around the country and right here at home will be honoring our military’s fallen through several Memorial Day activities.
The following contains a confirmed listing of what area groups are doing for Memorial Day to honor those who gave their lives for this country.
Austin VFW Post 1216 and American Legion 91
8 a.m.: Veterans Memorial
9 a.m.: Oakwood Cemetery
10 a.m.: Mill Pond bridge
VFW/ DAV
10:30 a.m.: Calvary Cometary
11:15 a.m.: Lancing Cemetery
Noon: Midway
Legion
10:30 a.m.: Grandview Cemetery
11 a.m.: Enterprise Cometary
Hayfield Post 330
Cemetery visits (time approximates)
8:05 a.m.: Trinity Cemetery at Waltham
8:25 a.m.: St. Michael’s at Waltham
8:50 a.m.: Greenwood, south of Brownsdale on Highway 56
9:15 a.m.: Waltham, south of Waltham on Highway 56
9:35 a.m.: St. Johnson, south of Sargeant
10:10 a.m.: Evanger
10:25 a.m.: West St. Olaf
11:10 a.m.: Fairview,
Hayfield
11:30 a.m.: Memorial Day program in Hayfield at Veteran’s Memorial Park
In case of inclement weather, the program will be moved to the Hayfield High School Gym. A chicken dinner will be served at the Legion from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Lyle
9 a.m.: Cedar City Cemetery
9:30 a.m.: London Cemetery
10 a.m.: Deer Creek (Iowa) Cemetery
10:30 a.m.: Woodbury Cemetery
11 a.m.: Mona (Iowa) Cemetery
11:30 a.m.: Six Mile Grove Cemetery