Rebels shut down Mabel-Canton softball team Published 9:04 pm Friday, May 5, 2023

The Southland softball team beat Mabel-Canton 22-3 in Rose Creek Friday.

Laney Wies struck out 11 for the Rebels (11-0 overall) and Grace Krescbach went three-for-four.

Southland pitching: Laney Weis (W) 4 IP, 1 H, 6 BB, 3 R, 0 ER, 11 K

Southland hitting: Reana Ulven, 1-for-2, 3 R; Laney Weis, 3-for-3, double; Bria Nelsen, 1-for-2, R; Haylee Lowe, 1-for-3, R; Clara Timm, 1-for-2, 3 R; Abby Sorgatz, 1-for-1, 2 R; Juliette Matheis, 2-for-2, R; Grace Kresbach, 3-for-4, 2 R; Jaida Sorenson, 0-for-1, 3 R