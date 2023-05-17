Rebel softball team sweeps Houston to wrap up SEC title Published 1:38 pm Wednesday, May 17, 2023

The Southland softball team swept Houston by scores of 6-1 and 6-4 to clinch the SEC title in Rose Creek Tuesday.

Eighth grader Laney Weis struck out 32 batters while yielding five runs in 14 innings of work for the Rebels (14-1 overall).

Southland 6, Houston 1

Southland pitching: Laney Weis, 7 IP, 2 H, 3 BB, 1 ER, 15 K

Southland hitting: Rianna Ulven, 1-for-3, R; Laney Weis, 1-for-4, R; Clara Timm, 1-for-4, R; Haylee Lowe, 1-for-4; Grace Kresbach, 3-for-3, 3 R; Shannon Kiefer, 2-for-3

Southland 6, Houston 4

Southland pitching: Laney Weis (W) 7 IP, 3 H, 5 BB, 4 R, 3 ER, 17 K

Southland hitting: Rianna Ulven, 2-for-4, R; Laney Weis, 2-3; Clara Timm, 1-for-2, double, R, BB; Haylee Lowe, 1-for-3; Abby Sorgatz, 1-for-3; Grace Kresbach, 1-for-3, R; Shannon Kiefer, 1-for-3, R