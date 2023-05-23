Rebel softball team downs Spring Grove, will host Goodhue today Published 9:40 am Tuesday, May 23, 2023

The top-seeded Southland softball team beat No. 8 Spring Grove 16-1 in a Section 1A East quarterfinal in Rose Creek Tuesday.

Southland (16-1 overall) will host No. 4 Goodhue at 5 p.m. today.

Southland won its seventh SEC softball title this season in its 14 years in the conference. The Rebels also won the SEC in 1992-1996 and they shared the title with Houston in 1998.

Southland senior center fielder Bria Nelsen was chosen to play in the All-Star game at Caswell Park on June 11. The game is played after the state championships.