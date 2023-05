Rebel softball team beats Schaeffer Published 7:16 pm Thursday, May 18, 2023

The Southland softball team beat Schaeffer Academy 22-1 in four innings in Rochester Thursday.

Laney Weis struck out 11 for the Rebels (15-1 overall).

Southland pitching: Laney Weis (W) 4 IP, 2 H, 2 BB, 1 ER, 11 K

Southland hitting: Riana Ulven, 1-for-2, 4 R; Laney Weis, 2-for-3; Clara Timm, 2-for-3, 3 R; Juliette Matheis, 4-for-4, R; Katie Thome, 1-for-2, 3 R