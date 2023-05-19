Pirkl paces BP baseball team to a win over WEM
Published 9:22 am Friday, May 19, 2023
The Blooming Prairie baseball team beat Waterville-Elsyian-Morristown 11-2 in Waterville Thursday.
Sam Pirkl drove in three runs for BP (3-11 overall).
BP pitching: Lane Lembke (W) 6 IP, 2 H, 6 BB, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 K
BP hitting: Jesse Cardenas, 1-for-5, R, RBI; Carsten Ingavlson, 2-for-4, RBI, 2 R, BB; Alex Lea, 2-for-4, 3 R; Sam Pirkl, 3-for-5, 3 RBIs; Brady Kittelson, 4-for-5, RBI, R; Lane Lembke, 0-for-4, RBI; G. Staloch, 2-for-4, RBI, R