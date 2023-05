Photos: Sweet Music Published 6:32 pm Friday, May 5, 2023

1 of 3

Husband and wife cellists Anthony Ross and Beth Rapier entertained people Friday afternoon at Sweet Reads Books & Candy. They are just part of the entertainment that’s visited Austin this week by the Minnesota Orchestra as part of Common Chords. Throughout the week members of the orchestra participated in 16 events. The week-long event will culminate in a full orchestra performance Saturday night at 7 p.m. in Knowlton Auditorium.