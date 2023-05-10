Photos: Area elementary students take up paddles on the Cedar
Published 3:24 pm Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Hayfield and Lyle elementary students learn the ins and outs of canoes prior to setting out on the Cedar River Wednesday morning. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
Hayfield Elementary students get ready to get in their canoe Wednesday for a trip up the Cedar River. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
Hayfield Elementary students head out for the morning’s first canoe trip up the Cedar River thanks to Wilderness Inquiry’s Canoemobile. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
Cedar River Watershed Outreach Coordinator Tim Ruzek takes Lyle Elementary School students through the workings of the Cedar River. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
A pair of swans glide over the Cedar River Wednesday morning. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
Canoes of the Wilderness Inquiry’s Canoemobile head up the Cedar River just above the Ramsey Mill Pond Dam Wednesday morning. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
For another year, Wilderness Inquiry’s Canoemobile was in Austin for the week to help area students experience life on the water through trips up the Cedar River.
Students also had the opportunity to learn about the diversity and ecology of the river system and how it impacts them.