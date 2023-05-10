Photos: Area elementary students take up paddles on the Cedar

Published 3:24 pm Wednesday, May 10, 2023

By Eric Johnson

For another year, Wilderness Inquiry’s Canoemobile was in Austin for the week to help area students experience life on the water through trips up the Cedar River.

Students also had the opportunity to learn about the diversity and ecology of the river system and how it impacts them.

