Perez named Fullbright scholar Published 6:20 pm Friday, May 19, 2023

Austin’s Gideon Perez is one of three Luther College seniors to receive Fullbright awards for the 2023-2024 academic year.

All three will serve as Fullbright English Teaching Assistants.

Perez will graduate in May with a major in English. He was selected for an English Teaching Assistantship in Slovakia.

“After learning about Slovakia’s rich history, deep culture, and beautiful natural landscapes, it was so easy to fall in love with,” Perez said. “Outside of teaching, I’m excited to integrate myself into a new community and meet plenty of new friends.”

He said. After his Fulbright, he plans to continue teaching English or pursue a career in publishing.