Patsy Seira Christopherson, 69

Patsy Ann (Provo) Seira Christopherson, age 69, formerly of Austin, Minnesota, passed away unexpectedly, Monday, February 27, 2023 at the Gulf Coast Medical Center in Fort Myers, Florida from a ruptured abdominal artery.

Patsy was born in Austin, Minnesota and lived there most of her life. She graduated from Pacelli High School, Class of 1972. She worked in the printing business for 40 years and retired from Taylor Corp.

Patsy married Patrick Christopherson and blended their families together. She now not only had her three children, but now had two more. From then on, she always said she had five kids.

Once retired, Patsy and Patrick became snowbirds and divided their time between Alva, Florida and Lakeville, Minnesota.

While in Florida, Patsy walked most mornings 5-7 miles. She enjoyed the River Hall Golf Community in which they lived. She played golf, cards, was an avid reader, enjoyed floating in her pool, learned to crochet and started making blankets for her grandkids. She formed a lot of special relationships with friends from all over the U.S.

While in Lakeville, it was all about family! She was our family’s rock, the glue that kept us all together. She especially loved being a Nana. She was always there to help whether it was a new grandchild being born, cooking meals, running and watching grandkids and their activities. She loved her annual Nana’s Weekend which she spent with her siblings and their grandkids. Family gatherings at her mother, Violet’s nursing home, was something that she always organized whenever she was in Minnesota and enjoyed all the family that was able to come. She most enjoyed the time spent with her five kids and their families. She loved the cabins, family gatherings in Lakeville, of course the annual Christmas Pictionary game and really so much more.

Patsy was a loyal wife, mother, nana, daughter, sister and friend. She was one that lived her life everyday. She definitely loved us more.

She was preceded in death by her father Donald Provo; her father-in-law William Christopherson and brother-in-law Thomas Christopherson.

Patsy is survived by her husband Patrick; her children Shane Seira, Breanna (James) Seira Gonzalez, Branden (Devon) Seira, Ryan (Leah) Christopherson, Laura (Steve) Moerke; her grandchildren Hunter, Lyra, Leo, Vela, Bodhi, Madelyn, Luella, Eleanor, Henry and Valerie; her mother Violet Provo; her sisters Sandy (Bern), Susan (Jack), Pamela, Sally (Mike) and brother Timothy; her nieces & nephews and their children; her mother-in-law Mary Christopherson, sisters-in-law & brothers-in-law Mark (Aleta), Theresa (Randy), Jane (Gary), Katie (Eeron), Joe (Liz), Anne (Amy), Dan (Mary-Ann), Peter (Diane), Matthew (Kyron) and many more nieces and nephews and their kids as well.

A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 2:00 pm on Monday, May 22nd at St. Augustine Catholic Church with Father Gregory Leif officiating. Visitation will be at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary on Sunday, May 21st from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. and at the church on Monday one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Austin, Minnesota.

Memorials may be given to a local food bank in memory of Patsy.