Packers win home boys golf meet Published 8:45 pm Monday, May 1, 2023

The Austin boys golf team took first in a home meet at Austin Country Club Monday.

Isaac Anderson and Cale Tupy each shot an 82 as the Packers tallied a score of 337.

Team scores: 1. Austin 337; 2. Northfield 342; 3. Mankato East 347; 4. Mankato West 352

Austin scoring: Isaac Anderson, 82; Cale Tupy, 82; Elijah Krueger, 83; Izaac Erickson, 90; Owen O’rourke, 93; Carter Hovelsurd, 100