Packers use third inning surge to win fourth straight game

The Austin baseball team found its swing in the third inning and it was able to hang on and win its fourth straight game when it topped Rochester Century 8-5 in Seltz Field Tuesday.

Austin (7-7 overall) put six runs on the board off of six hits in the bottom of the third. Nick Robertson, who scored the pitching win with seven strikeouts, started the rally with an RBI triple and Ethan Anderson, Sam Winkels, Kody Blom and Isaac Osgood all added RBI singles in the rally, which put Austin up 6-0.

“Going up with confidence is key,” said Anderson, a junior who went two-for-two. “You have to think you’re going to get a hit and then you do it. We’ve had little mistakes here and there throughout the year and now we’re starting to put full games together.”

Austin finished with 11 hits in the win as Century rotated several pitchers into the game. Austin head coach Jacob Nelson liked the adjustments that his team made at the plate.

“At this point of the year, we’ve seen just about every type of pitcher,” Nelson said. “We’ve seen a lot of different arm angles, curve balls and off speed. It was an in game adjustment and the kids did well. We had guys on base in just about every inning.”

The Panthers loaded the bases with two outs while trailing 8-3 in the top of the fifth, but Robertson forced a fly out to escape that situation and he pitched a scoreless sixth before coming off the mound.

“I stayed confident,” Robertson said. “I felt good all day and I just had to keep throwing strikes and let my defense work. We’re having fun playing baseball and we’ve been confident.”

Austin stayed aggressive on the base paths throughout the game and a highlight came when junior Dakota Retterath stole home in the fourth inning. Retterath’s swipe brought the Packer bench to its feet.

“That play reminds me of when I used to play All-Stars and we would play in tournaments and win games like that,” Anderson said. “It brings back memories.”

The Packers are winding down the final stretch of the season as the playoffs are a week and a half away. Nelson is hoping they can keep the momentum going.

“We’ve got some big games coming up that will determine our seeding,” Nelson said. “Hopefully we can continue the streak and keep going.”

Century 0 0 0 1 2 0 2 – 5 6 1

Austin 0 0 6 2 0 0 0 – 8 11 4

Austin pitching: Nick Robertson (W) 6 IP, 5 H, 2 BB, 3 ER, 7 K; Sam Oelfke, 1 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 2 ER

Austin hitting: Peyton Ransom, 1-for-3, double, R, BB; Nick Robertson, 1-for-4, triple, RBI, R; Dakota Retterath, 1-for-4, R; Ethan Anderson, 2-for-2, RBI, R, BB, HBP; Brayden Bishop, 1-for-3, R, BB; Sam Winkels, 1-for-4, RBI, R; Kody Blom, 2-for-3, RBI, R; Isaac Osgood, 2-for-3, double, RBI