Packer tennis team slides past Falcons Published 7:57 pm Monday, May 8, 2023

The Austin boys tennis team edged out Faribault 4-3 in Paulson Courts Monday.

Micah Peterson scored a big win at No. 4 singles for the Packers and Austin won all three doubles matches, despite missing some players.

Singles

No. 1 Brandon Petricka (F) def. Cole Hebrink (A) 6-3, 3-6, 10-4

No. 2 Carsen Kramer(F) def. Nathan Danielson (A) 6-0, 6-1

No. 3 Jirapat Piyapanee (F) def. Michael Garry (A) 6-4, 6-3

No. 4 Micah Peterson (A) def. Miles Leopold (F) 6-0, 6-3

Doubles

No. 1 Kyler Flanders/Lucas Rust (A) def. Ben Diaz-Coons/Adam Diaz-Coons (F) 6-3, 6-3

No. 2 Marcos Castro/Timothy Perez (A) def. Colin Haefs/Mitch Gibbs (F) 7-6 (5), 6-4

No. 3 Samuel Mata/Gavin Matyas (A) def. Pablo Arriaza/Nelson Landrau Ortiz (F) 6-2, 2-6, 10-6