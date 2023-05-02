Packer tennis team blanks Tigers Published 10:00 am Tuesday, May 2, 2023

The Packers won all four singles matches in four sets.

Singles

No. 1 Cole Hebrink (A) def. William Isaacson(AL) 6-0, 6-0

No. 2 Nathan Danielson (A) def. Jacob Luoma (AL) 6-0, 6-0

No. 3 Michael Garry (A) def. Kuol Dual (AL) 6-1, 6-1

No. 4 Micah Peterson (A) def. Lukas Miller (AL) 6-1, 6-1

Doubles

No. 1 Marcos Castro/Quinton Grimley (A) def. Gunnar Hardison/Cyrus Schmidt (AL) 4-6, 6-1, 10-4

No. 2 Kyler Flanders/Lucas Rust (A) def. Parker Munson/Levi Monson (AL) 6-1, 6-4

No. 3 Samuel Mata/Gavin Matyas (A) def. Axel Erickson/Clayton Bibus (AL) 6-2, 6-3