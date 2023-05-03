Packer seniors embrace first home home track and field meet Published 9:16 pm Tuesday, May 2, 2023

A trio of Austin seniors put together well rounded performances at a triangular that saw the boys take third and the girls take second at Larry Gilbertson Track and Field Tuesday.

Sarah Wangen, who will play college hockey, took first in the 100-meter dash and pole vault, and she was on the first place 4 x 100 relay team, Tommy Fritz, who will play college football, won the 100-meter dash and A’triel Terry, who hopes to compete in college track and field next year, took first in the high jump and he was on the first place 4 x 200-meter relay team.

Wangen has played soccer, hockey and competed in track and field for the Packers. She has played goalie, forward and defense for the soccer and hockey teams and she has competed in almost every event in track – including the shot put on Tuesday.

“I’m definitely not a distance runner, but I’ve done just about every event in practice,” Wangen said. “It gets a little scary to try new events, but you have to trust in yourself. You have to get over that fear after you do it a few times.”

Wangen is planning on playing college hockey at Division III St. Catherine’s, which went 12-11-2 overall while playing in the MIAC this season. Wangen’s mom also went to St. Catherine’s, but she chose the school because she likes that it’s in a smaller community and has a good nursing program.

Wangen has always been undersized in her athletic career, but her heart and work effort have made her a key component to all of the teams she’s competed on.

“It’s been a long journey. There are a lot of great memories. You make a lot of good friends and keeping those friendships is kind of important. Working with others is the key to success. It’s been a long road and as happy as I am to be graduating, it’s kind of sad that it’s ending,” Wangen said. “I’ve wanted to be the best and push others to be better.”

Fritz has committed to play college football at NAIA Dordt College and he’s embraced his senior year, which has been his first full healthy season since he was a freshman. Fritz’s speed on the track will certainly help him on the gridiron next fall.

“I put in a lot of work in the offseason and it just feels good to be out here. There is a speed aspect and I’m going to take my technique over to the football team. Hopefully I can earn a spot on the track team too in college,” Fritz said.

With his time running out as a Packer, Fritz embraced competing at home for the first time this season.

“You have confidence at home, with people you know in the stands,” Fritz said. “It gives you a little boost.”

Terry, who also played football and basketball for Austin, advanced to state in the high jump last season and he cleared a height of 6-foot, three-inches on Tuesday. He’s also picked up his pace as a sprinter on the track.

“I’ve been working on my sprints since last year, but this year I feel like I really know what I’m doing as far as form goes. Tommy is the number one sprinter, so I’ve got to take a lot of notes from him,” Terry said. “I’m motivated to get back to where I was last year in high jump. I set the standard and I want to keep it up.”

Olivia Walsh won the high jump and triple jump for the Packer girls and Laura Bekaert won the discus and shot put.

AUSTIN RESULTS

BOYS RESULTS

Team standings: 1. Faribault 95; 2. Albert Lea 55; 3. Austin 36

4 x 800-meter relay: Joseph Garry, Thomas Asmus, Thomas Herrick, Joey Hilkin (second, 9:11.93)

100-meter hurdles: Triumph Ogbeide (sixth, 18.80)

100-meter dash: Thomas Fritz (first, 11.13); Joe Ewing (eighth, 12.24)

4 x 200-meter relay: Triumph Ogbeide, Joey Hilkin, Isaiah Cabeen, A’triel Terry (first, 1:37.53)

1600-meter run: Thomas Herrick (third, 4:55.91)

4 x 100-meter relay: Thomas Fritz, Joe Ewing, A’triel Terry, Samuel Eyre (third, 46.54)

300-meter hurdles: Isaiah Cabeen (fifth, 45.20)

800-meter run: Joey Hilkin (third, 2:16.05)

200-meter dash: Chase Collins (12th, 26.99)

3200-meter run: Thomas Asmus (second, 10:51.47)

4 x 400-meter relay: Joseph Garry, Isaiah Cabeen, Thomas Herrick, Thomas Ausmus (third, 3:51.69)

Long jump: Triumph Ogbeide (second, 17-11.50); Joe Ewing (sixth, 15-10.75)

Triple jump: Jonas Hovland (sixth, 29-9.50); Gideon Jauregui (seventh, 27-9)

High jump: A’triel Terry (first, 6-3); Elijah Kline (eighth, 5-0)

Pole vault: Chase Collins (eighth, 7-0)

Shot put: Samuel Eyre (first, 42-11); Wyatt Thoma (sixth, 40-4); Joe Ewing (eighth, 37-10)

Discus: Wyatt Thoma (second, 127-4); Elijah Kline (sixth, 100-8); Henry Anderson (12th, 89-5)

GIRLS RESULTS

Team standings: 1. Faribault 85; 2. Austin 68; 3. Albert Lea 30

100-meter hurdles: Chok Bol (second, 17.45); Marie Tolbert (third, 17.47); Emily Klapperich (fifth, 18.80)

100-meter dash: Sarah Wangen (first, 13.53); Sophia Meyer (fifth, 14.60)

4 x 200-meter relay: Yemilet Quinonez Balbuena, Emma Haugen, Rachel Engelstad, Ajiem Agwa (fourth, 2:01.59)

1600-meter run: Marissa Shute (third, 5:45.36); Grace Vortherms (fourth, 6:15.24); Lillyan Wiese (fifth, 6:20.79)

4 x 100-meter relay: Sarah Wangen, Rachel Englestad, Marie Tolbert, Olivia Walsh (first, 52.57)

400-meter dash: Marie Tolbert (third, 1:07.57); Nyguay Mar (fifth, 1:08.97)

300-meter hurdles: Chok Bol (first, 50.73); Emily Klappperich (third, 59.16)

800-meter run: Cassidy Shute (fifth, 2:42.44)

200-meter dash: Olivia Walsh (second, 27.11); Rachel Engelstad (fifth, 28.78)

3200-meter run: Marissa Shute (first, 12:08.70); Grace Vortherms (fourth, 13:23.07)

4 x 400-meter relay: Cassidy Shute, Chok Bol, Nyaguay Mar, Marissa Shute (second, 4:37.39)

Long jump: Rachel Engelstad (fourth, 14-3.25); Mary Omot (fifth, 13-9); Marie Tolbert (seventh, 13-7)

Triple jump: Olivia Walsh (first, 35-3); Sophia Meyer (fifth, 28-11.75); Emma Haugen (sixth, 28-10.75)

High jump: Olivia Walsh (first, 5-2); Aggie McKichan (fifth, 4-6); Natalie Neitzell (seventh, 4-2)

Pole vault: Sarah Wangen (first, 8-0); Emily Klaperich (fourth, 7-0)

Shot put: Laura Bekaert (first, 38-6); Mya Walters (seventh, 25-11); Sarah Wangen (10th, 24-6)

Discus: Laura Bekaert (first, 123-05); Mya Walters (third, 95-8); Mia Maloney (sixth, 81-5)