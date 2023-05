Packer girls take third in home golf meet Published 8:59 pm Tuesday, May 9, 2023

The Austin girls golf team took third out of three tams in Austin Country Club Tuesday.

Alani Thiravong shot an 83 for the Packers.

Team standings: 1. Albert Lea 337; 2. Owatonna 351; 3. Austin 361

Austin scoring: Alani Thiravong, 83; Izzy Sellers, 88; Sydney Lewis, 89; Anna Kossman, 101; Lucy Annis, 101; Reagan Harty, 106