Packer girls take second in Rochester triangular Published 8:31 pm Tuesday, May 2, 2023

The Austin girls golf team took second with a team score of 393 in the Rochester John Marshall Invite Tuesday.

Ailani Thiravong shot a 92 for the Packers.

RESULTS

Email newsletter signup

Team standings: 1. Rochester John Marshall 373; 2. Austin 393; 3. Faribault 462

Austin scoring: Ailani Thiravong, 92; Sydney Lewis, 97; Izzy Sellers, 101; Reagan Harty, 103; Gracie Greenman 108; Lucy Annis 109