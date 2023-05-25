Packer girls golfers finish fifth in Big Nine

Published 5:43 pm Thursday, May 25, 2023

By Daily Herald

The Austin girls golf team finished in fifth place in the Big Nine Meet in Mankato Thursday.

Eighth grader Ailani Thiravong shot an 83 to earn All-Big Nine honors and the Packers finished fifth in the conference season standings as well.

Team standings: 1. Owatonna 330; 2. Northfield 339; 3. Albert Lea 341; 4. Rochester JM 358; 5. Austin 362; 6. Rochester Mayo 366; 7. Red Wing 372; 8. Winona 389; 9. Rochester Century 393; 10. Faribault 397; 11. Mankato West 402; 12. Mankato East 419

Austin scoring: Ailani Thiravong, 83; Lucy Annis, 90; Izzy Sellers, 93; Sydney Lewis, 96; 5. Gracie Greenman, 112; Reagan Harty, 121

