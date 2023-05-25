Packer girls golfers finish fifth in Big Nine Published 5:43 pm Thursday, May 25, 2023

The Austin girls golf team finished in fifth place in the Big Nine Meet in Mankato Thursday.

Eighth grader Ailani Thiravong shot an 83 to earn All-Big Nine honors and the Packers finished fifth in the conference season standings as well.

Team standings: 1. Owatonna 330; 2. Northfield 339; 3. Albert Lea 341; 4. Rochester JM 358; 5. Austin 362; 6. Rochester Mayo 366; 7. Red Wing 372; 8. Winona 389; 9. Rochester Century 393; 10. Faribault 397; 11. Mankato West 402; 12. Mankato East 419

Austin scoring: Ailani Thiravong, 83; Lucy Annis, 90; Izzy Sellers, 93; Sydney Lewis, 96; 5. Gracie Greenman, 112; Reagan Harty, 121