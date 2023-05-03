Packer boys tennis team wins a second straight match

Published 8:01 pm Tuesday, May 2, 2023

By Daily Herald

The Austin boys tennis team won their second straight match when they beat Stewartville 4-3 in Paulson Courts Tuesday.

Micah Peterson scored a big win at No. 4 singles for the Packers and the No. 2 doubles team of Kyler Flanders and Lucas Rust, who in their first year of varsity tennis, had a solid win as well.

Singles
No. 1 Cole Hebrink (A) def. Nolan Huggenvik (S) 6-0, 6-1

No. 2 Elias Yann (S) def. Nathan Danielson (A) 7-5, 1-6, 10-7

No. 3 Michael Garry (A) def. Jack Field (S) 6-4, 6-1

No. 4 Micah Peterson (A) def. Micah Yann (S) 6-1, 6-1

Doubles

No. 1 Leland Jeardeau/Samuel Mccluskey (S) def. Marcos Castro/Quinton Grimley (A) 6-2, 6-4

No. 2 Kyler Flanders/Lucas Rust (A) def. Atlai Bueno/Milo Honsey (6-2 , 6-4)

No. 3 Logan McCrady/Isaac Wiennman (S) def. Samuel Mata/Gavin Matyas (A) 6-0, 6-3

