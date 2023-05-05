Packer boys tennis team falls to Mankato East Published 8:10 pm Thursday, May 4, 2023

1 of 3

The Austin boys tennis team lost to Mankato East 5-2 in Paulson Courts Thursday.

Cole Hebrink and Micah Peterson won their singles matches in three sets for the Packers.

Singles

Email newsletter signup

No. 1 Cole Hebrink (A) def. Quinn Kelly (ME) 4-6, 6-4, 10-7

No. 2 Kaleb Kim (ME) def. Nathan Danielson (A) 6-1, 6-1

No. 3 Guillaume Bibbee (ME) def. Michael Garry (A) 6-1, 6-1

No. 4 Micah Peterson (A) def. Brady Clarke (ME) 3-6, 6-2, 10-5

Doubles

No. 1 Madden Vanderwerf/Adler Johnson(ME) def. Marcos Castro/Quinton Grimley (A) 6-0, 6-0

No. 2 Nolan Wedland/David Reynolds (ME) def. Kyler Flanders/Lucas Rust, (A) 6-0, 6-2

No. 3 Siale (Jace) Drescher-Tonga/Zach Asfaw (ME) def. Samuel Mata/Gavin Matyas (A) 6-1, 6-0