Packer boys golfers wrap up season in Section 1AAA meet Published 3:27 pm Wednesday, May 31, 2023

The Austin boys golf team finished its season on the second day of the Section 1AAA meet in Lake City Wednesday.

The Packers did not have any state qualifiers.

Elijah Krueger paced the team with an 80.

Austin scoring: Elijah Krueger, 80; Isaac Anderson, 81; Cale Tupy, 83; Izaac Erickson, 90