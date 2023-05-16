Packer boys golf team takes sixth in Lake City
Published 8:53 pm Monday, May 15, 2023
The Austin boys golf team finished in sixth place at the 12-team Lake City Invite Monday.
Cale Tupy and Isaac Anderson each shot a 75.
Team standings: 1. Rochester Mayo 289; 2. PIZM 305; 3. La Crescent 309; 4. Stewartville 310; 5. Rochester John Marshall 312; 6. Austin 321; 7. Lake City; 8. Byron 330; 9. Cannon Falls 332; 10. Kasson-Mantorville 335; 11. Rochester Lourdes 337; 12. Winona 344
Email newsletter signup
Austin scoring: Cale Tupy, 75; Isaac Anderson, 75; Elijah Krueger 80; 4. Owen O’Rourke 91; Carter Hovelsrud 92; Izaac Erickson 103