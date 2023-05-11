Packer boys golf team takes fifth in Owatonna Published 6:30 pm Thursday, May 11, 2023

The Austin boys golf team took fifth out of eight teams in Owatonna Thursday.

Cale Tupy shot a 77 for the Packers.

Team standings: 1. St. Peter, 310; 2. Prior Lake; 3. Northfield 320; 3. Owatonna 320; 5. Rochester Century 325; 5. Austin 325; 7. Rochester John Marshall 328; 8. Mankato East 350; 9. Winona 378

Austin scoring: Cale Tupy, 77; Elijah Krueger, 79; Isaac Anderson, 82; Izaac Erickson, 87; Carter Hovelsrud, 93; Owen O’Rourke, 96